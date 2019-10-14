Raheem Sterling hits outs at racism claims from Bulgaria manager following racist chants during England win

Raheem Sterling responded to claims from Bulgaria’s manager regarding the racism problem in England after some Three Lions stars were the subject of racist abuse in Sofia tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side beat Bulgaria 6-0 away from home to go three points clear at the top of group A in Euro 2020 qualifying.

However, tonight’s result, and the Three Lions’ performance, will definitely be overshadowed by the racist abuse suffered by England’s players during the game.

The game was called to a stop in the first half following racist chanting from the home fans, with some supporters even throwing up Nazi salutes as well.

This comes following accusations from Bulgaria’s manager that claim England has a worse racism problem problem in comparison with the eastern European country, as per the BBC.

However, we seriously doubt that after tonight’s match in Sofia, with Sterling even seeming to agree with this point of view if his actions on Twitter are anything to go off.

Mmmmh … Not sure about this one chief https://t.co/Jyjr6vFtA8 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 14, 2019

The Man City man took to the social media site to rubbish the claims made by Bulgaria’s boss, a brave move following the incidents that occurred in Sofia tonight.

UEFA should absolutely hand Bulgaria a serious punishment following tonight’s match, especially if they want to truly kick racism out of football for good.

However, given their track record with incidents like this, we doubt too much will be done from the governing body…