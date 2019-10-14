Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has an offer to return to Manchester United for an initial transfer and then an ambassadorial role for when he hangs up his boots.

The Portugal international is linked with a move back to Old Trafford in a sensational report from Diario Gol, who state that Ronaldo is weighing up United’s offer, while another of his former clubs Real Madrid would also be interested in striking a similar deal.

Man Utd are going through something of a rebuilding process at the moment and are being linked with similar moves to bring club legends back to Manchester.

The Telegraph link them as looking at Rio Ferdinand, Edwin van der Sar and Darren Fletcher as candidates for the technical director role, and Ronaldo would surely be another figure welcomed back warmly by Red Devils fans.

The 34-year-old doesn’t necessarily look like nearing the end of his playing career just yet as he continues to shine for Juventus, and one imagines he could still do a job for MUFC for a couple of years.

Diario Gol also suggest Ronaldo could still consider big-money moves to the MLS, Qatar and similar leagues to wind down his playing career.