“Should be banned from international football” – Loads of fans want UEFA to act on racist chants from Bulgaria fans during England clash

Fans everywhere flocked to Twitter this evening to claim that Bulgaria should be banned from international football after England players were the victims of racist abuse in Sofia this evening.

The Three Lions went into half time with a 4-0 lead in their Euro 2020 qualifier tonight, however the scoreline will most likely be the least talked-about part of this evening’s match.

During the first half, the referee was made to call a halt to proceedings twice, after racist abuse was hurled at Southgate’s men by the home supporters.

Some Bulgaria fans were even spotted throwing up Nazi salutes during the first 45 minutes on what was a horrible first half for all involved with the Bulgarian national team.

Following these absolutely disgusting scenes, fans from all corners of the globe took to social media to call for UEFA to clamp down on Bulgaria following these racist chants.

We completely agree with these fans, and pray UEFA do to, as we hope European football’s governing body should certainly be handing a serious, hefty punishment to Bulgaria following these awful scenes tonight.

Bulgaria should be banned from international football, that first half was disgusting. #NoToRacism — Blair Kaylor (@BlairKaylor) October 14, 2019

Bulgaria need to be banned from the next Euro qualifications & the World Cup, its the only way these countries will take their racism problem seriously #BULENG — Ian (@Mancman10) October 14, 2019

Speaks volumes when the Bulgaria coach is throwing his arms about like.. “What’s the problem?!?” ? They need to be banned!!#kickitout #SayNoToRacism #BULENG — Dan Greaves (@DiscusDan) October 14, 2019

