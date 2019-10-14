“This is unacceptable at any level” – FA release statement on Twitter after England players subject of racist abuse during 6-0 Bulgaria win

The FA issued a statement in Twitter this evening after some England players were the subject of racist abuse during their 6-0 win over Bulgaria in Sofia.

England took a three point lead at the top of group A following their hammering of Bulgaria in eastern Europe tonight, however the Three Lions’ performance tonight will most likely be the least talked-about part of the match.

During the game, the referee was made to call the game to a halt on two separate occasions after some England players were being hurled racist abuse at by the home support.

Some fans even threw up Nazi salutes following this in what was a dreary night for every single person involved with the Bulgarian national team.

Following the these incidents, and the match itself, the FA came out on Twitter and issued a statement regarding this racist abuse, stating that it is “unacceptable at any level”.

We can confirm that @England players were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting while playing in the #EURO2020 qualifier against Bulgaria. This is unacceptable at any level of the game and our immediate focus is supporting the players and staff involved. — The FA (@FA) October 14, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see what UEFA do about this, especially considering the levels of punishment they’ve given to countries who’ve been found guilty of being racist in the past.

If UEFA truly want to kick racism out of football, they should hand Bulgaria a ban from competing in qualifiers in the future in order to truly show how seriously they’re taking racism in today’s modern society.

Some disgusting scenes on show tonight, scenes that have tarnished a dominant display from the Three Lions.