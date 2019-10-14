Compiling a list of the top 50 Premier League players of the decade is no easy task, but it is a way to make the international break go that little bit quicker.

The Daily Mirror have attempted their top 50 for the last ten years, as we edge ever closer to the end of 2019 and the end of the 10s as a whole.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchester City dominate the list as three of their legends make up the top three, while they have a further four in the top 20.

See below for their full top 50…

50) Wes Morgan

49) Son Heung-min

48) Aaron Ramsey

47) Bernardo Silva

46) Cesar Azpilicueta

45) Leroy Sane

44) Dele Alli

43) Didier Drogba

42) Thibaut Courtois

41) Ederson

40) Michael Carrick

39) Jan Vertonghen

38) Juan Mata

37) Olivier Giroud

36) Alexis Sanchez

35) Hugo Lloris

34) Joe Hart

33) Pablo Zabaleta

32) Christian Eriksen

31) Philippe Coutinho

30) Steven Gerrard

29) Romelu Lukaku

28) Mesut Ozil

27) Frank Lampard

26) Roberto Firmino

25) Cesc Fabregas

24) Virgil van Dijk

23) Sadio Mane

22) Diego Costa

21) Fernandinho

20) Kevin De Bruyne

19) Wayne Rooney

18) Robin van Persie

17) Petr Cech

16) Mohamed Salah

15) Jamie Vardy

14) Riyad Mahrez

13) John Terry

12) N’Golo Kante

11) Raheem Sterling

10) Luis Suarez

9) Gareth Bale

8) James Milner

7) Harry Kane

6) Yaya Toure

5) David de Gea

4) Eden Hazard

3) Vincent Kompany

2) David Silva

1) Sergio Aguero

It’s hard to argue with most of the list, in fairness, with City clearly the dominant side of the decade as they lifted the Premier League title on four occasions in 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18 and 2018/19, with Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany clearly major players in all of those victories.

It’s nice as well to see recognition for some of the Leicester City stars who won that memorable title in 2015/16, even if the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and Wes Morgan haven’t quite hit those heights since, though of course N’Golo Kante has remained a world class performer for Chelsea, where he picked up another league title in 2016/17.

What would your top 50 be?