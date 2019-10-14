Compiling a list of the top 50 Premier League players of the decade is no easy task, but it is a way to make the international break go that little bit quicker.
The Daily Mirror have attempted their top 50 for the last ten years, as we edge ever closer to the end of 2019 and the end of the 10s as a whole.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchester City dominate the list as three of their legends make up the top three, while they have a further four in the top 20.
See below for their full top 50…
50) Wes Morgan
49) Son Heung-min
48) Aaron Ramsey
47) Bernardo Silva
46) Cesar Azpilicueta
45) Leroy Sane
44) Dele Alli
43) Didier Drogba
42) Thibaut Courtois
41) Ederson
40) Michael Carrick
39) Jan Vertonghen
38) Juan Mata
37) Olivier Giroud
36) Alexis Sanchez
35) Hugo Lloris
34) Joe Hart
33) Pablo Zabaleta
32) Christian Eriksen
31) Philippe Coutinho
30) Steven Gerrard
29) Romelu Lukaku
28) Mesut Ozil
27) Frank Lampard
26) Roberto Firmino
25) Cesc Fabregas
24) Virgil van Dijk
23) Sadio Mane
22) Diego Costa
21) Fernandinho
20) Kevin De Bruyne
19) Wayne Rooney
18) Robin van Persie
17) Petr Cech
16) Mohamed Salah
15) Jamie Vardy
14) Riyad Mahrez
13) John Terry
12) N’Golo Kante
11) Raheem Sterling
10) Luis Suarez
9) Gareth Bale
8) James Milner
7) Harry Kane
6) Yaya Toure
5) David de Gea
4) Eden Hazard
3) Vincent Kompany
2) David Silva
1) Sergio Aguero
It’s hard to argue with most of the list, in fairness, with City clearly the dominant side of the decade as they lifted the Premier League title on four occasions in 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18 and 2018/19, with Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany clearly major players in all of those victories.
It’s nice as well to see recognition for some of the Leicester City stars who won that memorable title in 2015/16, even if the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and Wes Morgan haven’t quite hit those heights since, though of course N’Golo Kante has remained a world class performer for Chelsea, where he picked up another league title in 2016/17.
What would your top 50 be?