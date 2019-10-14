Man City have received a triple boost as Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones were all shown training on Monday.

All three have missed out on an international call-up due to injury problems, with the Sun noting that Aguero has been carrying a problem as per Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni, while De Bruyne sustained a groin injury prior to the break, as per the club’s official site.

As for Stones, the Independent reported last month how the centre-half picked up a muscle injury and was added to the injury crisis at the Etihad which has proven to be very costly for Pep Guardiola’s side in recent weeks.

The reigning Premier League champions slipped up at home to Wolves last time out, leaving them eight points adrift of league leaders Liverpool after just eight games as the pressure will be mounting on them to respond and ensure that they don’t fall further behind their rivals.

In order to have to best possible chance of cutting that gap, Guardiola will be desperate to get some positive news on the injury front, and judging from the club’s tweet below, it looks as though he’ll get some over the course of the next week.

City face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening, and although the update below is good news in that De Bruyne, Aguero and Stones are all training, it’s unclear at this stage if that means they’ll be fit and in contention to face the Eagles.

Time will tell whether or not that’s the case, but for now, it’s a positive sign and they’ll hope the trio can make their comebacks sooner rather than later in order to give them a timely boost as they look to bounce back and try to put pressure on Liverpool to force a slip up.