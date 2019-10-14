Video: Cristiano Ronaldo brings up incredible personal milestone with goal for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t to be denied on Monday night as he scored the 700th goal of his glittering career for Portugal against Ukraine.

Sadly, it wasn’t a moment that he could particularly enjoy as much as he deserves to as with his side trailing 2-0, he had to find the back of the net to get them back into the game.

As seen in the video below, he was able to do just that as he made no mistake from the penalty spot, but his priority after scoring was to get back to his half as quickly as possible to try and help Portugal get something from the game.

Nevertheless, as the stats below show, it is a simply exceptional achievement for the 34-year-old in what has been a sensational career for club and country over the years.

Further, he isn’t showing any real signs of slowing down as of yet, and as seen this week while on international duty, he certainly knows how to score goals still and he’ll hope to add plenty more to his tally before he hangs up his boots.

7?0?0?@Cristiano has scored his 700th career goal as Portugal have one back against ten-man Ukraine pic.twitter.com/rvIbZH1CRd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 14, 2019

?@Cristiano scored his 1?st career goal 1?7? years ago

last Monday (Oct 7, 2002). Tonight he scored his 7?0?0?th ? pic.twitter.com/epGtsFbUxt — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 14, 2019