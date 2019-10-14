Menu

Video: DISGUSTING scenes in England vs Bulgaria as Bulgaria fans do NAZI salutes just after game is paused for racist chanting

There were some absolutely disgusting scenes in England vs Bulgaria tonight, as the game was paused on two separate occasions following racist chanting from the home supporters.

England went into half time with a 4-0 lead, however none of the goals will be the main talking points of the match following the scenes witnessed in the first half.

The game was paused on two separate occasions after England players were the victims of racist chanting, with some Bulgaria supporters even throwing up Nazi salutes following this.

We should expect to see this game called off it is happens again in the second half.

