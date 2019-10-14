Video: England game stopped over racist abuse from Bulgaria fans as stadium announcement made

England were in action against Bulgaria on Monday night and unfortunately matters off the pitch started to overshadow the action on it in the first half.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and a double from Ross Barkley put the Three Lions in a dominant position early on, as they look set to bounce back from their defeat to the Czech Republic on Friday night.

However, as seen in the video below, the game was halted as the referee was notified of racist abuse coming from the stands, and an announcement was made at the stadium for the section of the home ‘fans’ to stop or risk seeing the game abandoned.

The encounter was again stopped shortly after as the abuse continued, with Gareth Southgate seen in conversation with his staff and UEFA officials.

Raheem Sterling added a fourth just before half time to ensure that the England fans were heard over the home supporters, as to their credit, the players remained focused on the game to put themselves in a commanding position to silence the Bulgarian fans in attendance as best they could.

However, it was a disgraceful scene which overshadowed the football on show, and ultimately it’s hoped that action is taken either during the game if it continues or certainly after it as it simply can’t be allowed to continue to see such disgusting chants and actions from the stands.

There is a break in play as the referee has been notified of alleged racist abuse. A stadium announcement has been made asking the abuse to stop#BULENG #ThreeLions #ITVFootball #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PWpjHmiTBj — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 14, 2019

The abuse of Tyrone Mings from supporters in the home section is disgraceful and clearly audible. Has to be time for step two of the Uefa protocol. #kickitout — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 14, 2019

The monkey noises are audible. Take them off. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 14, 2019