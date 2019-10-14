Video: Marcus Rashford scores brilliant solo goal to hand England 1-0 lead vs Bulgaria

Marcus Rashford was on hand to give England the lead in their clash against Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifying tonight, as the Man United man bagged a superb solo strike.

With the game just seven minutes old, Gareth Southgate’s side took the lead thanks to a fine individual effort from United ace Rashford.

So Rashford can score belters like this for England and turn into Emile Heskey with United all of a sudden? pic.twitter.com/Zkgqop2AWx — Mohamad??? (@UtdMohamad) October 14, 2019

After picking up the ball on the left wing, Rashford beat two players with ease, cutting in on his right before firing home into the top right-hand corner.

Pick that one out!

Pictures via ITV Football