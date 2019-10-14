Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford scores brilliant solo goal to hand England 1-0 lead vs Bulgaria

Marcus Rashford was on hand to give England the lead in their clash against Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifying tonight, as the Man United man bagged a superb solo strike.

With the game just seven minutes old, Gareth Southgate’s side took the lead thanks to a fine individual effort from United ace Rashford.

After picking up the ball on the left wing, Rashford beat two players with ease, cutting in on his right before firing home into the top right-hand corner.

Pick that one out!

