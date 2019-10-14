Video: Olivier Giroud scores brilliant header but France held by Turkey in crunch clash

Olivier Giroud came off the bench and scored what appeared to be a crucial goal for France in their encounter with Turkey in Paris on Monday night.

The two sides were locked at the top of their group with only Turkey’s head-to-head advantage between them as they sat top.

In turn, it was vital for France to get a win and they may well have thought that they had taken a huge step towards all three points when Giroud headed home.

As seen in the video below, the Chelsea ace met the corner superbly to climb above the defenders around him and direct it into the far corner with no man on the line.

Unfortunately for France though, Turkey found an equaliser before the end to secure a share of the spoils, and as a result, they remain top of the standings heading into the final games with it all to play for in terms of who will claim top spot.