Video: Raheem Sterling finishes off lovely England counter-attack as Three Lions take 4-0 lead vs Bulgaria

Raheem Sterling scored yet again for England this evening, as the Man City forward tapped home following a lovely counter-attacking move from Gareth Southgate’s side.

Having already been 3-0 up, Sterling added insult to injury just before half time, after he tapped into an empty net following a brilliant team move from the away side.

After picking up the ball in their own half, Southgate’s men broke with menace, with the move ultimately leading to Kane giving Sterling an easy tap-in to wrap up a fine first half from the Three Lions.

Pictures via ITV Football