Video: Raheem Sterling scores second goal of the night for England to hand Three Lions 5-0 lead vs Bulgaria

Raheem Sterling scored his eighth goal in Euro 2020 qualifying this evening, as he bagged his second of the night against Bulgaria in Sofia.

Having scored in the first half following a superb counter-attack from the Three Lions, Sterling scored again in the second half following some neat work from Kane and Henderson.

After Henderson gave the ball to Kane, the Spurs forward charged towards goal before slotting through Sterling, who kept his cool to finish well with his left foot.

That’ll shut them racist Bulgaria fans up!

Pictures via ITV