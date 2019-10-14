Menu

Video: Ross Barkley bags his second goal in England vs Bulgaria following lovely Harry Kane assist

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Ross Barkley scored his second of the night for England vs Bulgaria this evening following an absolutely brilliant assist from Harry Kane.

Having bagged his first in the 20th minute, Barkley completed his brace in the 33rd minute with a fine header.

After the ball was floated into the box with Kane’s weak foot, Barkley met it, firing home with his head to hand England a commanding 3-0 lead.

Great response from England following their loss vs Czech Republic last week!

Pictures via ITV Football

