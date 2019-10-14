Ross Barkley scored his second of the night for England vs Bulgaria this evening following an absolutely brilliant assist from Harry Kane.

Having bagged his first in the 20th minute, Barkley completed his brace in the 33rd minute with a fine header.

GOAALLL! Another for Barkley. Kane crosses in with his left-foot and Barkley is in the box to meet the ball with a neat header Watch LIVE

? @ITV

? https://t.co/hKq8sWvATe#BULENG #ThreeLions #ITVFootball #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/sx80sDiICc — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 14, 2019

After the ball was floated into the box with Kane’s weak foot, Barkley met it, firing home with his head to hand England a commanding 3-0 lead.

Great response from England following their loss vs Czech Republic last week!

Pictures via ITV Football