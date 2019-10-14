Video: Tyrone Mings asks official if he can hear disgusting racist abuse from Bulgaria fans

There was disgraceful scenes in England’s clash with Bulgaria on Monday night as racist abuse from some of the home ‘fans’ overshadowed the football on the pitch.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Ross Barkley (2) and Raheem Sterling put England in full control, but sadly that’s not what the main talking point was at half-time.

SEE MORE: Video: England game stopped over racist abuse from Bulgaria fans as stadium announcement made

The game was stopped twice due to racist chants from the stands, with Gareth Southgate seen in conversation with his staff and UEFA officials over what the next steps would be before the game could potentially be abandoned.

It remains to be seen if the racist chants continue in the second half, at which point an abandonment could be a possibility, but the video below shows Tyrone Mings making his point clear to the official on the sideline to ensure that he can in fact hear the racist abuse being directed at him.

Given it is his international debut, it’s a bitterly disappointing sight and to hear such foul abuse from so called ‘fans’ is disgusting, and time will tell what action UEFA take moving forward.

Tyrone Mings asks the fourth official ‘Hey, did you hear that?’ after sickening racist abuse from the Bulgaria supporters ???????? #avfc #buleng pic.twitter.com/mFGwoVSpXJ — Jay White (@jaywhite_1) October 14, 2019

The Tyrone Mings incident which led to the England game being halted due to racist chants and Nazi salutes from the Bulgarian fans pic.twitter.com/7SKABw8Ub7 — Michael (@AriboAribo79) October 14, 2019

Videos courtesy of ITV.