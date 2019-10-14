Video: What Tyrone Mings said in post-match interview after racist abuse in Bulgaria

England defender Tyrone Mings saw his international debut marred by racist abuse in Bulgaria but was adamant it wouldn’t ruin his special moment.

Gareth Southgate’s men ran out 6-0 winners on the night in a dominant display, but sadly the night was soured by disgusting racist abuse and chants from sections of the home crowd.

Mings was seen confirming with an official that they were hearing the abuse coming from the stands before the game was stopped twice in the first half.

Although it seemingly lessened after the break which in turn avoided a scenario in which the game would be abandoned, the scenes off the pitch made all the headlines after the game as such disgusting abuse simply can’t be tolerated and severe action is needed.

However, Mings was keen to focus on the positives of his England debut while addressing the difficulties of the night, and in truth it was a classy post-match interview from the Aston Villa ace, as seen in the video below, as he detailed the reaction and feeling within the England camp on the night and how they dealt with the situation.