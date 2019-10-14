What Juventus chief said about Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has shut down speculation linking Cristiano Ronaldo with an exit from the club.

The 34-year-old has been in fine form since starting his new challenge in Italy, bagging 32 goals and 11 assists in 51 appearances for the Bianconeri.

That led to a Serie A title last season to add to his huge collection of trophies over the years, and so it seems as though all is well and going to plan for him in Turin with his current deal running until 2022.

However, the closer it gets to that contract expiring, the more Juventus may grow nervous over the possibility of losing Ronaldo and potentially even losing him for nothing.

In turn, time will tell if he pens a renewal or not, but there has been speculation this week over his future.

As noted by Diario Gol, rumours have surfaced suggesting that the Portuguese superstar could consider an exit in 2021, with China, Qatar, MLS, Real Madrid and Manchester United all touted as possible destinations for him if he did indeed move on.

However, Paratici doesn’t sound the least bit concerned about a possible departure, as he expects Ronaldo to stay on and see out his deal.

“Cristiano going away in a year? Absolutely not,” he is quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport. “He is very focused on personal goals, he is the main candidate for the Golden Ball, I really don’t think he’ll leave at the end of this season or next season.”

Time will ultimately tell if that’s an accurate statement or not, but it has to be said that if Juve continue to give him opportunities to win more major trophies and he’s happy in Turin, then it’s unlikely he’ll move anywhere else unless it’s perhaps a lucrative deal in the final years of his playing career.

Ronaldo may have other plans though, and so Paratici will certainly hope that his take on the situation is one shared by the man himself.