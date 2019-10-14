England fans questioned Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench for tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier vs Bulgaria.

The Three Lions will be looking to get back to winning ways tonight in eastern Europe following their poor 2-1 loss to Czech Republic last week.

Southgate’s men currently sit atop of their Euro 2020 qualifying group despite losing last week, with a win tonight set to see them take a three point lead at the top of group A with just two games to go.

Tonight’s opponents have been very poor so far this qualifying campaign, drawing three and losing three of their six matches so far.

Given this, England fans will surely be confident going into tonight’s game, however that still hasn’t stopped some of them questioning one particular selection decision from Southgate.

After the Three Lions’ starting XI was announced, fans took to Twitter to question why Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold has been left on the bench, with Southgate opting to start Kieran Trippier over him.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best defenders in the world since the start of last season, thus we must admit this decision has confused us as well, therefore we can easily see where these Three Lions fans are coming from…

Why is Trent not starting????? — nat (@bIueinthedarkk) October 14, 2019

Trippier over TAA ??? — FPL JB (@FPL_Bailey) October 14, 2019

play TAA ffs — wilky (@thomxsbfc) October 14, 2019

what does trent have to do to start — ? (@DHadleyyy11) October 14, 2019

Why are we leaving the best RB in the world on the bench all the time? — Laighton Powell (@Laighton_) October 14, 2019

Trippier over Arnold?

Kane over Abraham?

Winks over sancho/wilson? Southgate lost the plot — T????? J???s? (@TyRoNe199856) October 14, 2019

Where is the best RB in the world? Why is he not starting. But anyway thanks we need him fresh for the weekend. — Hendo Mania (@__Hendo_) October 14, 2019