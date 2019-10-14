Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has got some Arsenal fans talking as he tweeted a video of his assist for Nicolas Pepe’s goal for the Ivory Coast.
The pair clearly link up well for their country, and it’s fair to say Pepe could probably do with that kind of service to help him get going at Arsenal after a slow start since his summer move from Lille.
You’re welcome Nico ?? pic.twitter.com/YAv24rXBs5
— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) October 14, 2019
Zaha was notably linked with Arsenal in the summer by the Independent, while i News even claimed the Gunners could still target the Eagles winger despite signing a similar player in Pepe.
The 26-year-old raised eyebrows when he ‘liked’ a social media post confirming his fellow countryman’s move to Arsenal, and now some Gooners are once again getting excited about what comes across as slightly teasing social media activity…
Just come to arsenal..?
— Jesophat Kafuko (@KafukoJ) October 14, 2019
Come to arsenal pls
— cristian esparza (@classsongrass) October 14, 2019
We need you
— Hassan (@Arrsenal1) October 14, 2019
Link up needed at arsenal
— ?? (@MB7AFC) October 14, 2019
Zaha for The Arsenal ??
— Mbizo ???????? (@Mbizo91) October 14, 2019
@Arsenal 442 Nico on the left, Wilfred on the right, Auba & Laca up top ?
— giorgos_kyriakides (@giorgos_kyriaki) October 14, 2019
— Lacayang (@danchiville) October 14, 2019
Come January you can do this on the carpet? ?
— Imran Nurmagomedov (@Khaanyounot) October 14, 2019
Linkup at the Emirates ???
— ????? (@unaioutt) October 14, 2019
Be patient bro, we’ll come for you in January???
— dimas ikhsan (@dmikhsan) October 14, 2019