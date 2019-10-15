The agent of Real Madrid stalwart Sergio Ramos has dismissed talk of an exit and has reiterated that the defensive ace is happy at the club.

The 33-year-old has been at the Bernabeu since 2005 and has since made 615 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of trophies.

Given he is still playing a pivotal role for the Spanish giants, there doesn’t seem to be a real reason for him to move on, although there have been struggles at the Bernabeu in more recent times and perhaps long-term changes will be needed sooner rather than later.

Although Real Madrid sit top of the La Liga table currently, they haven’t been entirely convincing while they’ve particularly struggled in the Champions League having suffered a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain while being held at home by Club Brugge.

In turn, question marks could be raised over Ramos and the defence, but as per his agent, and brother, Rene, he has dismissed any suggestion that the club captain could be on the move any time soon.

“He is very happy in Madrid, China is very far,” he is quoted as saying to AS, as per Calciomercato.

In turn, that should allay any fears from Madrid fans who were concerned that Ramos could be seeking an exit any time soon, as these latest comments would suggest that he remains focused on helping the club succeed and isn’t even considering a lucrative switch to China in the near future.