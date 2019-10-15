Arsenal fans are largely saying the same thing as the club’s official Twitter account wished Gunners star Mesut Ozil a happy birthday.

The German playmaker turns 31 today and clearly remains a big fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium despite seeing a lot less playing time this season.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has notably left Ozil out of a number of his matchday squads lately, and also seemed to start phasing him out of his first-team last year as well.

Ozil remains a top creative player with the ability to decide a game with a moment of magic, but it remains to be seen if we’ll get many more glimpses of him in a red and white shirt.

This lot certainly hope they do, as many fans sent messages back to AFC’s account calling on manager Emery to play the former Real Madrid man a bit more often.

Will the manager get the message? We’ll have to wait and see, but the message is loud and clear…

Play him ffs ????? — Mk (@MkAmbrose0) October 15, 2019

Happy Birthday! ?? I just wish he would get more opportunity. I miss seeing him play. pic.twitter.com/cyAGWAlArE — Jahan Miah???? (@AllAboutTheAFC) October 15, 2019

Happy birthday, Mesut. Now PLAY HIM! — Alex Gam (@AlexGam2013) October 15, 2019

Need this man back ??? pic.twitter.com/t0rrA2d7eI — Gabe Marsden (@gabeafc) October 15, 2019

Happy birthday Wizard of the Oz. My best player at arsenal all these years. Hope you will be back soon.#coym #COYG — Ephraim ?? (@Ephraim0108) October 15, 2019

Don’t happy birthday him. Play him ? — 8A (@ochoaa123) October 15, 2019