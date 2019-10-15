Menu

Loads of Arsenal fans send clear message to Unai Emery as Mesut Ozil tweet backfires

Arsenal fans are largely saying the same thing as the club’s official Twitter account wished Gunners star Mesut Ozil a happy birthday.

The German playmaker turns 31 today and clearly remains a big fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium despite seeing a lot less playing time this season.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has notably left Ozil out of a number of his matchday squads lately, and also seemed to start phasing him out of his first-team last year as well.

Ozil remains a top creative player with the ability to decide a game with a moment of magic, but it remains to be seen if we’ll get many more glimpses of him in a red and white shirt.

This lot certainly hope they do, as many fans sent messages back to AFC’s account calling on manager Emery to play the former Real Madrid man a bit more often.

Will the manager get the message? We’ll have to wait and see, but the message is loud and clear…

