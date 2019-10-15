Arsenal have reportedly identified some areas of concern regarding young defender William Saliba, who they signed in the summer.

The 18-year-old joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne before returning to the Ligue 1 club on loan for the duration of this season.

However, in periods when he’s had injury problems, he’s been back at Arsenal’s London Colney training base, and largely impressed the club in his time back, according to David Ornstein in a Q&A session with The Athletic.

However, Ornstein adds that Arsenal have identified some areas of concern as it seems he could improve on his groin strength, among other things.

It doesn’t seem like these are hugely crucial to the player’s development, but Ornstein suggests AFC will be keeping a close eye on these things, which may have been missed at the vastly inferior training facilities at Saint-Etienne.

Arsenal fans will generally surely just be eager to see Saliba in action for them as soon as possible as he looks an outstanding prospect who could instantly improve their struggling defence.