Chelsea will perhaps have reason to be concerned as Andreas Christensen was left out of Denmark’s friendly against Luxembourg on Tuesday night.

As noted by the Sun, the 23-year-old suffered a groin problem during Denmark’s clash with Switzerland over the weekend which in turn was a blow in itself.

SEE MORE: Triple raid: Juventus set sights on Chelsea duo and Tottenham ace to bolster Sarri’s XI

While Chelsea will undoubtedly be keeping tabs on their centre-half and his condition, they will perhaps be left feeling a little more concerned after the decision to leave him out entirely on Tuesday night.

From a Blues perspective, they’ll be hoping that it was merely precautionary and given that it was just a friendly, it was perhaps not worth risking Christensen with the threat of aggravating the problem further in mind.

However, the Danish international will undoubtedly undergo further tests when he returns to Cobham in order to discover the full extent of the problem, as the last thing that Frank Lampard needs is to suffer an injury setback ahead of a crucial period and busy run of fixtures.

As noted in freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, Christensen was left out of the Denmark squad entirely for the friendly, and it is believed that it is in direct relation to the injury that he picked up on Saturday night.

Time will tell whether or not the Chelsea ace now faces a spell on the sidelines, but with injuries to other key players currently, Lampard will hope that it isn’t serious and that he could still be in contention to face Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.