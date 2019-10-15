Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has sent a clear plea to team-mate Gareth Bale to stay at the club amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Wales international has not had the easiest of times at the Bernabeu lately, but it’s clear Modric still views him as an important part of the team and doesn’t want to see him potentially move back to the Premier League.

Bale has recently been linked as having an offer from Chelsea by El Desmarque, while he’s long been linked as a target for Man Utd, most recently by Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if the former Tottenham star can be persuaded not to leave for a new opportunity elsewhere after a troubled time in Spain, but Modric is doing his bit to persuade him to stay.

Asked if he would like to see Bale stay, the Croatian said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror: “Of course. He is an amazing player and very important for the team.

“He is showing that this season. Hopefully he will stay this season and the next seasons as well. He’s an important player for Real Madrid.”

Chelsea fans will perhaps hope Bale does go ahead and leave as he’d no doubt be a fine Eden Hazard replacement for the Blues.

United, meanwhile, have suffered a terrible start to the season and could do with a quality attacking signing like Bale to take the pressure off struggling performers like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.