Barcelona ace Carles Alena could reportedly be a target for Real Betis in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their midfield options.

As noted by Record, William Carvalho is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an injury as he looks set for surgery, and so Betis have a problem in terms of replacing him during his absence.

While they will have to cope until January with the options already at their disposal, Mundo Deportivo note that Alena could be on their shortlist of targets in the New Year to address the issue.

The 21-year-old has struggled to get a look in at Barcelona so far this season under coach Ernesto Valverde, as he has made just one brief appearance in a 45-minute outing in the opening game of the season against Athletic Bilbao.

Since then, he has been left out of the match day squad for the most part, and so in order to gain playing time to help him develop his game and improve, a move elsewhere could be beneficial.

Further, with competition for places so fierce at the Nou Camp, it’s difficult to see the situation changing any time soon and so Alena may well be forced to consider his options when the market re-opens, assuming that the situation hasn’t changed in the next two months.

In turn, Betis could be a viable alternative for him, although with several other names specifically mentioned in the report above as being possible targets too, it remains to be seen if Barcelona receive an official offer in the New Year at which point they will have to make a decision on Alena’s future.