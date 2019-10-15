Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on RB Salzburg youngster Karim Adeyemi with an €8m raid in January touted by reports in Spain.

The 17-year-old is currently out on loan with FC Liefering and has bagged seven goals and four assists in 11 outings for the Austrian outfit.

That form has seemingly attracted the attention of Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that academy director Patrick Kluivert is particularly impressed by him and is pushing for the Catalan giants to snap up the talented youngster.

It’s added that an €8m offer might be needed to prise him away from Salzburg, and the suggestion is that a move in January could be planned in order to add him to the youth set-up at the Nou Camp and oversee his development in house.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached over the teenager, but based on the report above, it seems as though Barcelona chief Kluivert is convinced by his potential and so it remains to be seen if the hierarchy share his vision and are willing to invest.

The reigning La Liga champions are seemingly prepared to show faith in youth moving forward with a number of top young talents getting a chance under coach Ernesto Valverde so far this season.

From summer signings like Frenkie de Jong to youth products such as Ansu Fati, there could be a real strategy from the club to build with a long-term vision in mind, and perhaps Adeyemi will fit that plan to bolster their attacking options moving forward.

While he wouldn’t be an immediate replacement, Luis Suarez will turn 33 in January and so a long-term replacement for the Barcelona stalwart will be needed eventually and perhaps Kluivert believes that Adeyemi could be a candidate.