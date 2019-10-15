Man Utd have been handed some positive news as Victor Lindelof appears to have shaken off an injury concern to start for Sweden on Tuesday night.

As noted by the Metro, the 25-year-old picked up a back problem prior to the break which in turn raised doubts over his ability to face Liverpool this weekend.

SEE MORE: Decision tomorrow: Man Utd loanee could be set for surgery as Euro giants confirm injury blow

For such a crunch encounter, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate for good news on the injury front to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible.

That includes Lindelof, with the Swedish international making eight appearances so far this season having established himself as a pivotal figure in the United line-up under Solskjaer.

It appears as though there is good news for all concerned, as freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery notes in his tweet below that the towering centre-half started for Sweden in their clash with Spain on Tuesday night and so that would suggest that he has overcome his back issue.

Lindelöf starts for Sweden against Spain this evening. The United defender suffered a back problem in the 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar causing him to miss the last two games. #MUFC #SWE — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 15, 2019

Time will tell if he comes through unscathed and doesn’t suffer from any problems after the game, but Man Utd will no doubt monitor him when he returns to Carrington and carry out further tests to ensure that he is able to start against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It’s been a bitterly disappointing start to the campaign for the Red Devils as they sit down in 12th place in the Premier League table after eight games having collected just nine points.

Coupled with the relentless winning streak that their old rivals Liverpool are on, they’ll be desperate to secure a win this weekend and having Lindelof form his partnership with Harry Maguire in the heart of the backline again could be crucial to getting that positive result.