Bulgaria Football Union president resigns after racist abuse at England players

Bulgaria Football Union president Borislav Mihaylov has reportedly resigned from his position following racist chanting from a section of fans in last night’s England game.

In shocking scenes in Sofia, many of the home crowd directed monkey chants at England’s black players and some were even seen performing Nazi salutes, leading to the game having to be temporarily halted.

Sky Sports now report that Mihaylov has resigned after this disgraceful showing from the Bulgarian crowd, in what many will hope can mark a positive step forward for the nation.

BREAKING: Bulgaria Football Union president Borislav Mihaylov has resigned following racist abuse directed at England players in last night's match. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 15, 2019

However, it also seems clear that UEFA themselves need to get more heavily involved in punishing teams for racist chanting like this, and fans, players and everyone associated with English football will hope this is just the start of things changing.

The Three Lions thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 but the team’s players should not have to play against a backdrop of hateful chanting, especially in this day and age.