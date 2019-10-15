Bulgaria manager Krasimir Balakov made the rather shocking claim that he didn’t hear the racist chants aimed at England players in the match last night.

Gareth Southgate’s men showed remarkable character to keep on playing and thrash their opponents in hostile circumstances, and it seems like many in Bulgaria are in denial about how bad the problem is.

Bulgaria head coach Krasimir Balakov claims not to have heard any racist chanting during England's game last night… ?? pic.twitter.com/SCTeUIcSxZ — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 15, 2019

Many fans were heard making monkey chants, leading to the game being halted temporarily, while others were even seen performing Nazi salutes.

This disgraceful behaviour requires serious action and Balakov could also do well to condemn the behaviour of some of these so-called fans.