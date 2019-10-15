Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted that he could end up leaving the Blues in January, which comes following the striker’s lack of game time under Frank Lampard.

Giroud proved to be a useful player for the west London outfit last year under Maurizio Sarri, with the Frenchman bagging 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions, with most of these coming during the club’s successful Europa League campaign.

Despite this, Giroud has now found himself falling out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge following Lampard’s appointment in the summer, with the former Arsenal man amassing just five appearances, and 191 minutes of game time, so far this year.

Following this, it seems like Giroud could end up sealing a move away from the club during the upcoming January window if his recent words are anything to go off.

As per the Sun, when speaking about his situation at Chelsea, Giroud stated “I’m going to fight for my place at Chelsea and we will take stock of the situation in January. If you ask me whether I want to leave I’ll say ‘not necessarily’ – but other things enter the equation.”

The forward then added “I want to enjoy myself and play matches. That could be for Chelsea – who are my first choice – or elsewhere. But if they force me to make a decision I will do it – just like when I left Arsenal.”

It’s understandable to see why Lampard has often favoured starting either Batshuayi or Abraham over Giroud this season given that the pair are younger and often more clinical than the Frenchman.

However, part of us feels that the forward does deserve a bit more respect considering how influential he was in Chelsea’s Europa League campaign last term.

Will Giroud end up leaving in January? It certainly looks like a possibility if these words are anything to go off…