Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has reportedly advised the club’s sporting director Eric Abidal to seal the transfer of Chelsea midfielder and N’Golo Kante.

The France international is keen for his club to steal a march on other European giants and snap up his fellow countryman Kante to replace Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim Kante could cost as much as £104million to sign from the Blues, which makes sense given the current state of the market.

Kante is one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment and would no doubt be a superb signing to strengthen the Catalan giants in a problem position.

Busquets looks past his best despite a decade of great service to the club, while Rakitic and Vidal have not been regulars for Ernesto Valverde’s side in recent times.

Chelsea, however, will surely do all they can to keep hold of Kante after the blow of losing Eden Hazard this summer and Thibaut Courtois last year, both to Real Madrid.

Despite the abundance of young talent coming through at Stamford Bridge at the moment, they could really do without another big name leaving so soon.