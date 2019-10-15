Liverpool have reportedly been given fresh hope of sealing the transfer return of Philippe Coutinho next summer.

The Brazil international was linked with the Reds in the last transfer window but ended up joining Bayern Munich on loan instead.

There’s now talk that Coutinho could join Bayern permanently as Barcelona prepare to open talks over a €120million deal, though AS claim he could also still end up back in the Premier League if this fails.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool would definitely take up the option to re-sign Coutinho, but there was talk of interest from Jurgen Klopp during the summer.

One imagines LFC could still do with an attacking talent of his calibre in their ranks, even if the 27-year-old hasn’t been at his best for some time.

Coutinho now looks to be returning to peak form with Bayern and that could make other clubs sit up and take notice if he doesn’t complete a permanent move to the Allianz Arena.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham were also linked with Coutinho in the summer, while Chelsea could surely also be contenders for his signature as he’d be an ideal replacement for Eden Hazard.