Man Utd will be closely following developments on Wednesday as Alexis Sanchez is expected to make a decision on whether or not to undergo surgery on his ankle.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 30-year-old joined Inter on a season-long loan deal this past summer and he has started well for the Italian giants.

With one goal and an assist in four outings thus far, he would have been hoping to play a pivotal role for Antonio Conte’s side this season, but it appears as though he could now face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Having picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with Chile this past week, Inter have confirmed he has suffered a serious setback and he will now decide on Wednesday whether or not surgery is required.

“Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests earlier this morning at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano. Results revealed a joint dislocation in his left ankle which has caused damage to the peroneus longus tendon,” read a club statement.

“The player will meet for further consultations with Professor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona on Wednesday, where they will seek to reach a decision on whether surgical intervention is necessary.”

Time will tell what the decision is, but given Man Utd remain his parent club, they will have an obvious interest in how the situation plays out as they’ll want to protect their asset and perhaps even wish to call him back depending on how long he could be sidelined for.

As noted by Sky Sports, Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda has suggested that it could keep him out of action for up to three months, which would be a huge blow for all concerned.

Nevertheless, if it’s the best way to repair the damage done to his ankle as opposed to adopting conservative treatment, then all parties will surely decide on the best course of action and deal with the subsequent absence.

For Sanchez though, it’s a disappointing setback as he would have wanted to regain his fitness and form with Inter this season to showcase his quality and enjoy his football again.