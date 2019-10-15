Manchester United are being linked as possible suitors for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani as they seek to add some firepower up front.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the 2019/20 season, with Marcus Rashford not looking up to the job of replacing departing star Romelu Lukaku.

According to Goal, United could turn to Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic to strengthen up front, but ESPN suggest they could also look at PSG hit-man Cavani.

The Uruguay international has been one of Europe’s most prolific scorers for much of the last decade and could surely do a job for this struggling Man Utd side.

ESPN suggest, however, that Cavani himself is keen on a move to Juventus, which perhaps makes sense if the Italian giants are about to offload Mandzukic to United.

Still, one imagines most MUFC fans would much rather see Cavani come in, as his scoring record is far superior to that of the Croatian veteran.

Cavani has done the business in Serie A and Ligue 1 in his career so far and looks like he could be a great fit for Premier League football too.