England hit with two UEFA charges while disciplinary action expected against Bulgaria

UEFA will hold a meeting to open a disciplinary case against the Bulgarian FA after the racist abuse suffered by England players on Monday night.

The EURO 2020 qualifying encounter in Sofia was stopped twice in the first half as chants and abuse were heard from a section of the home crowd.

While UEFA protocol was followed, the situation didn’t reach a point at which the game would be abandoned and England went on to secure a dominant 6-0 victory.

However, as noted by Sky Sports, the governing body are looking into the matter as expected, and have charged the Bulgarian Football Union with racist behaviour from their supporters, chants and Nazi salutes, throwing of objects, disruption of national anthem and replays on giant screen.

England will also face charges though, due to disruption of a national anthem and insufficient number of travelling stewards, and so it remains to be seen what comes of that for the FA.

Meanwhile, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin released a statement on the matter too and reaffirmed UEFA’s desire to eradicate racism from football.

“Believe me, UEFA is committed to doing everything it can to eliminate this disease from football,” Ceferin said. “We cannot afford to be content with this. We must always strive to strengthen our resolve.

“More broadly, the football family – everyone from administrators to players, coaches and fans – needs to work with governments and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to wage war on the racists and to marginalise their abhorrent views to the fringes of society.

“There were times, not long ago, when the football family thought that the scourge of racism was a distant memory. The last couple of years have taught us that such thinking was, at best, complacent.

“The rise of nationalism across the continent has fuelled some unacceptable behaviour and some have taken it upon themselves to think that a football crowd is the right place to give voice to their appalling views.”