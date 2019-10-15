Juventus defender Daniele Rugani could reportedly leave the Turin giants in January having failed to make an impression under Maurizio Sarri.

It has been a constant struggle for the 25-year-old with the Bianconeri, as despite making his breakthrough at the club in the 2015/16 campaign, he has gone on to make just 87 appearances in five seasons.

Given the level of competition over the years provided by stalwarts such as Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, it was always going to be difficult for Rugani to make his mark.

However, given his previous ties with Sarri at Empoli coupled with the retirement of Barzagli and long-term injury blow suffered by Chiellini, he would have hoped to have more opportunities this season.

That couldn’t be any further away given he has yet to play a single minute this year, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he is now once again being linked with an exit from the reigning Serie A champions.

It’s suggested that if Rugani isn’t given a chance to make a breakthrough in the coming months, then he could consider his options and ultimately no one will blame him as he looks to have slipped behind the likes of Bonucci and summer signings Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral in the pecking order.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to see where he could get any playing time, and ultimately given the quality that he possesses, he’s much better than an option to merely play in the Coppa Italia when Sarri decides to rotate his squad.

The report doesn’t mention specific names of possible interested parties, but again, given Rugani’s quality and experience, he would be a smart addition for any side looking to shore up their backline in January.