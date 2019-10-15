BBC pundit Don Hutchinson believes that Liverpool now have ‘an arrogance about them’ in a positive way as they have made a brilliant start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have rattled off eight consecutive victories this year as they look to go one step better than last season having been pipped to the title by Man City.

SEE MORE: “Is this guy for real” – Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold hits out as Bulgaria manager after his comment on racism in England qualifier

They did however secure a sixth triumph in Europe, and so with that wait for a major trophy over, they’ll be hoping to build on that this year by ending their wait for a league crown.

Time will tell if they can deliver, but Hutchinson has picked up a specific characteristic in them this season as having struggled to see off inferior teams in the past, he believes that there is a positive arrogance about the Merseyside giants now which sees them avoid similar struggles and be able to ‘swat’ sides away.

It was part of a bigger discussion ahead of their clash with Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday, as seen in the video below, as ultimately given United’s form so far this season, Liverpool will arrive as heavy favourites and with the onus on them to take the game to the Red Devils.

That’s where Hutchinson believes their positive approach will come good, especially if they can get off to a fast start and take the lead, but it remains to be seen whether or not Man Utd can put up a stubborn fight and cause what would be an upset to deal an early blow to Liverpool’s title hopes.