Real Madrid have been dealt some bad news, after it was reported that Luka Modric looks set to miss their game against Mallorca this weekend following the midfielder picking up a knock for Croatia.

Croatia drew 1-1 with Wales last week in a match that saw the Los Blancos superstar hauled off towards the end of the game with what looked like a nasty injury.

Since then, Real have come out and confirmed exactly what type of injury Modric sustained following this incident against Wales via the club’s official website.

Following this, AS note that the Croat is now a doubt for his side’s La Liga clash against Mallorca, with it also being stated that the midfielder is set to be rested this weekend in order to make sure he’s fit to take on Galatasaray and Barcelona next week.

This’ll come as a blow for Real considering how important Modric has been these past few years, however, we’re sure Zidane and Co would rather he miss their match vs Mallorca rather than El Clasico.

Modric’s injury just adds to Los Blancos’ growing injury epidemic that they’ve had to endure so far this year.

Stars like Isco, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Ferland Mendy have all picked up injuries so far this year, with the Croatian now being added to this growing list.

Seems like Real may have a pretty serious problem with their medical team if these injuries are anything to go off.