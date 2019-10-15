Louis Saha has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and has conceded that he would love to see him go back to Man Utd before his playing days end.

The Portuguese superstar reached an incredible personal milestone on Monday night as he scored his 700th career goal in what has been a glittering and trophy-laden spell as a footballer.

Despite now being 34 years of age, Ronaldo continues to show an unbelievable level of professionalism, drive, commitment and consistent quality to suggest that he is by no means any where near the end of his playing career.

With that in mind, Saha has admitted that he would love to see his former Man Utd teammate return to Old Trafford as he believes it would still be amazing to see the Juventus star produce the goods and continue to set the standard for others to follow.

“All I can say to you frankly that I appreciate Cristiano even more today seeing him play with Juventus, because the guy is way older than when I first met him and played with him. What he does right now as a football player; it is insane,” he told Compare.bet.

“The physicality that he has still got, that drive. Imagine the impact he would have on the forwards that we have right now. They would see the obsession that this guy has got and that would be a great example. He is more obsessed than anybody I have seen.

“His dedication is unbelievable so to see him back at United would be more than a dream, because I’m sure that he would have a massive impact. Maybe less goals, but it would be amazing.”

Saha went on to praise Ronaldo’s work ethic and drive even in training when he was at Man Utd previously, and believes that his will to win and to be better than the competition has set him apart from everyone else over the course of his career.

As noted by Diario Gol, there has been speculation over the past week over Ronaldo’s future at Juventus, with Man Utd specifically mentioned as a possible option in that particular report.

Time will tell if Ronaldo remains happy with Juve over the foreseeable future, or perhaps a second spell in Manchester could be an option before he enters the very late stages of his career.

Given his ongoing popularity with United fans after playing such a key role in their success previously, there is little doubt he would be welcomed back with open arms if that opportunity arose.