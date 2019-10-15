Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is reportedly unlikely to seal a transfer move to Manchester United because of family reasons.

The Croatia international is a name making a few headlines at the moment after his drop down the pecking order at Barcelona in recent times, sparking talk that a January exit looks to be on the cards.

Sport have claimed Man Utd have opened talks over a deal for Rakitic, whom they also link with Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The 31-year-old, however, is considered unlikely to pick Old Trafford as his next destination due to family reasons, according to ESPN.

This is unfortunate for the Red Devils as Rakitic could have made an ideal signing to improve their options in midfield right now.

The likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Andreas Pereira haven’t really done enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and Rakitic would surely be seen by most as a considerable upgrade.

If other targets cannot be secured, some United fans will no doubt be hoping there’s some chance of changing Rakitic’s mind about the move to Manchester.