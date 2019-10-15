Jose Mourinho has been out of work as a manager since last December, but it’s suggested that he’s the top choice for Real Madrid if they sack Zinedine Zidane.

The Portuguese tactician enjoyed a successful start to life at Man Utd, but after a difficult few months to start last season, he was eventually sacked in December.

Since then, the ‘Special One’ has been keeping himself busy with punditry roles and appearances at events and in promotions, but given his likely desire to win more trophies and accolades in what has already been a glittering coaching career, he will surely be assessing his options carefully to pick the right job to return to football with.

As reported by Calciomercato, via reports in Spain, it’s suggested that Real Madrid remain interested in their former boss, and he tops club president Florentino Perez’s list of possible successors if he decides to part company with Zinedine Zidane.

Given Los Blancos currently top the La Liga table with 18 points from their opening eight games, the Frenchman isn’t in too bad a position in terms of his job security.

However, Real Madrid haven’t been entirely convincing thus far, and have especially encountered problems in Europe as they suffered a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and were held at home by Club Brugge in their opening two games of the Champions League.

With question marks perhaps still hanging over Zidane until he gets performances to match results, it appears as though Mourinho will continue to be linked with his job.

As noted by the Sun, Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas recently suggested that Mourinho has already picked his next club and that is why he snubbed a chance to manage in France, with both Real Madrid and Tottenham specifically mentioned as possible destinations for him next.