Liverpool youngster Caoimhin Kelleher has spoken about making his debut for the Reds against MK Dons in the recent Carabao Cup clash and the supportive messages he received from some of the club’s senior stars.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper looks a promising young talent and could go on to have a fine career, even with a big name like Alisson ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield.

Speaking about his progress so far, Kelleher singled out fellow ‘keepers Adrian and Andy Lonergan for their support as he made his Liverpool debut in that win at MK Dons.

“They’ve been really good – top, to be fair,” he told the club’s official site. “Obviously as a young goalkeeper learning from them is great, but as people they have been really supportive of me.

“Andy was the sub goalie for the game against MK Dons and really helped me that night with his experience, giving me advice and telling me to enjoy it. Adrian texted me a couple of days before the game saying ‘Good luck’ and texted me afterwards saying ‘Congratulations’.

“They are both really nice guys and are passing all their experience on, but I also have to look at how well Adrian has done since coming in. Considering he had very little time to get used to things here he has done very, very well.

“He’d only been here for a few days when he had to come on and play against Norwich, which is very difficult when you’ve hardly trained with the team, so he’s been really good here.”

LFC fans will no doubt hope the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international can continue to develop and progress and perhaps become the next exciting young talent to make it into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

Of course, that may take some time with Alisson ahead of him, but the Brazilian shot-stopper has had his injury troubles this season and is seven years Kelleher’s senior, so won’t be blocking his path into the starting XI forever.