Manchester City and Real Madrid will no doubt be on alert as reports claim Kylian Mbappe has rejected the offer of a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international is said to have snubbed an extension to his current deal which expires in 2022, with Real Madrid one of his main suitors, according to Diario Gol.

This also follows a recent claim from Don Balon that Manchester City are also eyeing up a big move for Mbappe to replace the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Despite City’s recent success, they could arguably do with one true superstar in their side to perhaps give them that little bit extra in the Champions League – a competition they’ve continued to struggle in despite their domestic dominance.

Mbappe would also be ideal for Real Madrid, who still look in need of a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after the blow of his departure to Juventus last summer.

The 20-year-old attacker looks set to be one of the stars of his generation and he’ll no doubt have a long list of clubs after him if he does not commit to a new PSG contract soon.