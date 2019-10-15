Manchester United have reportedly been handed a huge transfer boost as Barcelona look prepared to cash in on Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic this January.

According to Don Balon, the midfield duo could be available for as little as €75million in total – €50m for Rakitic and €25m for Vidal.

Both are ageing and perhaps past their best, with summer signing Frenkie de Jong also increasing the competition for places in Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with Rakitic by Sport, who claim the Red Devils have opened talks over signing the Croatia international.

If he is indeed available for as little as €50m that could be a great value signing for another Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this winter.

That should be affordable for a club of United’s size and would strengthen a problem position after the lack of impact made by the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred this season.

And while MUFC have not been linked with Vidal recently, the Chile international is another cheap option the club could do well to consider if they cannot land other targets.