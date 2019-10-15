Manchester United are reportedly indicating they will not overspend in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the season and look in need of strengthening in a number of positions right now, but it seems the club will not fall into the trap of panic-buying.

According to ESPN, the United board are willing to work with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but will not overspend just because of the team’s current misfortunes.

While some Man Utd fans will no doubt be pleased to hear their club could be more cautious than in the past when they’ve spent recklessly on flops like Alexis Sanchez, now does look a time to get the chequebook out as this current crop of players will surely not be enough to lift the team throughout the rest of the campaign.

United are short of quality in midfield and attack in particular, with too many players leaving without being replaced in the summer.

MUFC surely need to be willing to go all out for some ambitious targets if the club is to have any hope of achieving what is surely their bare minimum target of getting back into the top four.