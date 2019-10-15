Manchester United are reportedly confident of agreeing a transfer deal to sign Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic this January.

The Croatia international has been a big performer for Juve and other major clubs down the years, and could be a smart short-term signing for the Red Devils to help them through their current crisis.

While Mandzukic may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Goal claim Man Utd are confident of signing the 33-year-old on the cheap for a fee of around £9million.

That could be smart business by United to give them more options in a problem position as Marcus Rashford struggles to cope with being first choice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The England international has not been at his best for some time now and MUFC look to be living to regret offloading both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez this summer without replacing them.

Mandzukic has a decent scoring record and is an experienced winner with battling qualities on the pitch, so could be ideal in several ways for this under-performing United side.

Goal claim he’s expected to put pen to paper on an 18-month contract worth around £4.4m a year.