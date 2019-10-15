Liverpool have provided a huge injury update as they prepare to take on Manchester United this weekend as they reveal Joel Matip is back in training.

According to the club’s official site, the Cameroonian has joined in the Reds’ preparations to take on Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday in what is undoubtedly a huge boost to the team’s hopes of an 18th consecutive Premier League victory.

Matip has been a top performer for Liverpool in recent times, rising remarkably to become one of their most important players despite initially not being an automatic starter under Jurgen Klopp.

Many fans would now argue the 28-year-old is just as important to LFC’s defence as Virgil van Dijk, and they’ll certainly be much more comfortable with him in the side at United rather than Dejan Lovren or Joe Gomez.

Unsurprisingly, this news has been met with jubilation among many Liverpool fans on Twitter, with some reaction below…

