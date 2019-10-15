PSG confirm extent of Neymar injury after hamstring issue forces him off for Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the injury blow dealt to Neymar during the international break as he was forced off after just 12 minutes in his last game for Brazil.

The 27-year-old has had a number of injury problems in recent times and PSG now expect him to be out of action for around four weeks with this hamstring issue, as noted on their official site.

Despite a summer full of transfer gossip and speculation over his future, Neymar has put all that behind him and started the season well for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

PSG fans will no doubt agree that Neymar will be a big miss for their side, and they’ll hope he can recover well from this latest blow.

The Ligue 1 giants do note on their official site that the Brazil international will be examined again in eight days, so it is in theory possible that after that they’ll see signs that he could return earlier.

For now, however, Neymar looks set for four weeks on the sidelines, though PSG have positive news in their report on the likes of Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler, who are set to return to training.