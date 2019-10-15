Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been giving a stark warning about leaving the club to take the Manchester United job by former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp.

The Argentine has done great work at Tottenham and earned himself the reputation as one of the finest managers in world football in recent times.

It’s easy to see how Pochettino could be targeted by bigger clubs, especially as he looks to have taken this Spurs side as far as he can with a big recent dip in performances.

The Sun claim a number of players at Tottenham are convinced Pochettino would accept an offer to join Man Utd if and when it comes along, while Don Balon even suggest he looks close to replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Still, Redknapp has warned the South American about taking on the challenge of rescuing the Red Devils, using examples of previous big-name managers who failed to do so.

“Where is going to go with a better team than what Tottenham have got? There isn’t one around, with a better stadium, better training ground and in England,” Redknapp told the Daily Mirror.

“OK, if Real Madrid comes up and he may fancy going to Spain, obviously being from Argentina. The language wouldn’t be a problem and living in Madrid would be very nice. Managing a club like Real Madrid, if that came up I’m sure it would be a difficult one for him to turn down.

“But other than that, I don’t see where he goes. Manchester United? Maybe but Pochettino is not silly, he knows he’s got a massive rebuilding job there.

“Manchester United gave it to David Moyes who did wonderful at Everton. Then they gave it to Louis van Gaal who is one of the world’s great managers. Then they gave it to Jose Mourinho who has won everything there is to win. They couldn’t turn it around.

“Now Ole is struggling with it. Poch is not silly. He knows there is a long-term rebuilding process and that could take years.”