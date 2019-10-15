England boss Gareth Southgate verbally abused by Bulgarian cameraman after racism row

England manager Gareth Southgate was told to f**k off by a Bulgarian cameraman after his post-match press conference in Sofia last night.

The Three Lions thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 as their players showed heroic resilience in the face of some vile scenes from sections of the home crowd.

Bulgarian fans were quite clearly aiming monkey chants at England’s black players and some were even spotted doing Nazi salutes, with the game needing to be paused at points as the crowd’s behaviour was so bad.

It seems Southgate did not escape unscathed either as he was verbally abused for speaking out about Bulgaria’s racism problems after the game, with the local press clearly not taking well to the accusations.

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, a Bulgarian cameraman told Southgate to f**k off, while another journalist interrupted the press conference to insist the racism was not as bad as was being made out.

Gareth Southgate post-match press conference briefly interrupted by Bulgarian journalist who’s convinced racism at the game was not as bad as we witnessed. Bulgarian cameraman next to me tells Southgate to fuck off at the end — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) October 14, 2019

This denial of such a big problem is almost as bad as the unsavoury scenes themselves and it seems clear UEFA needs to take far stronger action to stamp this out of the game.